CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Habitat for Humanity helps those that aspire to be home buyers, but might not qualify for a conventional mortgage.
“Applications open just once a year it’s always in the summer around July. Typically, we get over 100 applications and they narrow that down to the four selected families.” said Family Services Manager, Allison Garrett.
Garrett says a lot goes into choosing which family receives the home. Besides credit score and income, the applicant must have an apparent need for a home, and be able to commit the time.
“Probably the most exciting this about the whole process is a lot of people are scared to build their home. But we have an amazing construction team, and one they’re not going to make you do anything that you can’t do but also, I think a lot of people underestimate what they can do.” said Garrett.
Especially with the housing market only making it more difficult for buyers, they're really looking at Habitat to make things a little easier.
“Paying thousands of dollars for rent for a building that you don’t own, you can’t pass it down to your kids, is just not something that people want to do anymore, and something that habitat really believes in is building generational wealth.” stated Garrett.
