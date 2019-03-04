DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Health department leaders have closed a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Decatur.
A “Notice of Closure” sign from the Macon County Health Department could be seen Monday on the door of a KFC located at 1310 E. Pershing Road. It’s unclear why exactly the restaurant was shut down.
WAND-TV pulled a previous health inspection report signed by MCHD officials on Feb. 1, 2019. It describes multiple issues at the business, including cookies stored “below an active and severely soiled vent”, grease build-up below or behind all equipment and pooling water on the floor of the restaurant. The report says walls and ceilings were “soiled with grease and debris”.
The station sent a FOIA request to the MCHD to learn more about why the restaurant has closed. When information is released, this developing story will be updated.