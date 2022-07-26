(WAND) - Much-needed rain chances are likely across Central Illinois over the next few days.
Some hometowns, especially south, will see heavier rain Tuesday morning that'll cause flash flooding.
Early morning radar estimates show that some locations have picked up four inches or more of rain.
Rain chances diminish this afternoon with highs in the upper-70s.
Scattered showers and storms are possible again tonight and Wednesday. Rain chances go up again Thursday.
A few of the storms could be on the strong side.
By Friday and Saturday, it'll be dry and more comfortable with dropping humidity levels.
- Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
