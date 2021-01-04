CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Clinton police said they have identified a vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run.
Authorities said hit happened at about 2:24 p.m. Monday near the intersection of West Main Street and Quincy Street. They said a red Chrysler PT Cruiser (pictured above) was last seen moving westbound on Main Street before moving north on Grant Street.
The hit-and-run involved a pedestrian, officers said.
Anyone who has information on the crime should contact Clinton police by calling (217)935-9441.
