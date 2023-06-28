URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - As the weekend nears, AAA is reminding people of how they can best stay safe if they're driving or flying.
“We want people to realize how busy the airports are going to be, and how busy the roads are going to be. We want to make sure that people plan accordingly so that they can give themselves enough time to get to the airport or give themselves enough time to get to their destination safely,” said AAA Spokesperson, Molly Hart.
Hart says this year is a record-breaking year for travelers during this holiday. But doing things like checking your oil and tires could keep you from being stranded. It's also important to remember Scott's Law.
"People need to be aware and remember what Scott’s Law is and that means if someone is stranded on the side of the road, if there’s a tow-truck operator, there’s first responders, it is your duty and it’s the law for you to slow down and move over to the next lane so that the rescuers can take care of the people who are on the side of the road,” said Hart.
One thing people driving won't have to worry about is gas. According to AAA, gas prices are significantly lower than they were around this time last year.
“What we’re seeing this 4th of July holiday is that Americans are eager to travel even with airfares and hotel rates more expensive than last year," said Hart. "But the good news is that gas prices are down, and right here in Illinois from what they were a year ago we’re seeing about $1.45 less."
AAA also says keeping an emergency kit in your car with things like flashlights, car chargers, and batteries can help too.
