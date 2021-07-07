SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Driving by 11th and Madison in Springfield, you will probably spot tent city. It's a gathering spot for the homeless is Springfield and is causing issues.
Alderwoman Erin Conley brought up the problem at last night's council meeting and said it needs to be shut down.
Heartland Continuum of Care is an agency working to end this issue with short term and long term solutions.
"We're really focusing on rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, homelessness prevention, helping people especially with the eviction moratorium eventually coming to an end we want to make sure people don't become homeless for the first time. Then through street outreach efforts and the overflow shelter," said coordinator Josh Sabo.
Money has been allocated to create permanent housing by both the city and private grants. However, with American Rescue Plan dollars coming in soon, they said housing needs to be a priority.
"With the funding that's coming into our community it's really imperative that we think really strategically about how to use it," Sabo said. "But really that the focus is on housing and how do we actually help end homelessness by helping people access safe and stable housing."
Continuum of Cares's ultimate goal is that the community will come together to solve this problem in Sangamon County.
"My hope is that instead of us being an unresourced community when it comes to addressing homelessness that we can find the resources as a community," Sabo said.
