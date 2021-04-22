SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities evacuated some homes near what was described as a "gas event" Thursday in Springfield.
An Ameren Illinois spokesperson said this happened at a Springfield residential property on S. 18th St. They said only one customer was impacted.
Ameren crews responded to the area at 7:50 p.m. Thursday.
Firefighters on the scene evacuated some homes in the area out of an abundance of caution.
