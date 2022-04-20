PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - Paxton-Buckley-Loda is promoting from within its own ranks to fill its superintendent position.
The role will be filled by Travis Duley, who is currently principal of PBL High School. The district said Duley has been working for PBL for 20 years. He became principal of the high school in March of 2014.
He taught high school business before that time at PBL High School, and was in that role for 12 years.
Before transitioning to administration, Duley was elected PBLEA union president and was in that role for one year.
Duley's educational background includes a bachelor's degree from Illinois State University, along with master's and specialist degrees from Eastern Illinois University.
A three-year contract for Duley was approved by the board. To transition to superintendent, he will be associate superintendent for the 2022-23 school year and will take over as superintendent at the start of the 2023-24 year.
Duley said the following in a statement:
“It is an honor and privilege to be selected as the next Superintendent of Schools of Paxton Buckley-Loda CUSD No. 10. I am grateful and humbled by this opportunity. Twenty years ago, I came to PBL as a young teacher looking for an opportunity. Since then, I have had the privilege to serve as a teacher, coach, sponsor, advisor, and principal. Each of these roles afforded me the opportunity to serve our students, school, and communities. During this time, PBL became my home and I have built relationships with many of our community members. As I transition into this new role, I look forward to continuing to serve the students of PBL and building new relationships with more stakeholders. I am also excited to work with students, staff, and community members to lead PBL into the future.”
