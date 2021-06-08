DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public Schools board approved HSHS St. Mary's Hospital for the district's athletic trainer program.
The hospital will take over after a DPS partnership with Decatur Memorial Hospital ended in 2020. DMH had eliminated its athletic trainer program.
According to DMH, the program was ended due to a severe financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision to approve HSHS came in a Tuesday night board meeting.
HSHS medical personnel will be able to help athletes at upcoming sporting events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.