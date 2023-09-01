(WAND) — After nearly a week of system outages, Damond Boatwright, President and CEO, Hospital Sisters Health System, announced via video that the organization has been impacted by cyber-crime.
"Early Sunday morning, we began experiencing a system wide technical outage that impacted our hospital and clinic operations and most of our communications systems," stated Boatwright. "We immediately activated our incident response protocols and began working to determine what happened. Our clinicians activated the system downtime procedures. They are trained to follow through their efforts, we were able to remain operational and continue to provide care to our patients."
Boatwright said that HSHS was working with law enforcement as well as a third-party to investigate the scope of the hack.
Updates regarding the situation can be found at hshsupdates.org.
