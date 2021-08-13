WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WAND) - Hy-Vee announced it is now offering a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for immunocompromised people.
The company made this announcement following approval of the third dose from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration late Thursday. It noted the new doses are only recommended for severely to moderately immunocompromised people at this time.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients will not be given additional COVID-19 vaccine doses until the FDA and CDC authorize them.
Qualified individuals can visit Hy-Vee's over 275 pharmacy locations across its eight-state region. The doses are available on a walk-in basis with no appointments necessary. Patients can schedule their third dose in advance through Hy-Vee's online scheduler, which can be found here.
Each of the new vaccine doses are free to patients, regardless of insurance coverage, Hy-Vee said.
Click here for more information from the CDC about what conditions are considered severely to moderately immunocompromised.
