(WAND) - Hy-Vee is reserving one hour in its online shopping system each day for people who are considered high-risk for COVID-19.
The company announced time slots for its Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery service are reserved from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for at-risk groups. This includes people at age 60 and older, expectant mothers and people with underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to serious illness.
The hours for at-risk people are active seven days a week. They coincide with in-store hours for the same customers.
"All other customers are asked to please respect this hour reserved for these high-risk customers, and limit their online shopping orders to time slots available 8 a.m. or after, seven days a week," the release said.
Pharmacies at Hy-Vee locations will serve at-risk customers from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. The locations include pharmacies in company grocery stores, Mainstreet locations, Dollar Fresh stores and Hy-Vee Drugstores.
Hy-Vee also announced a partnership with DoorDash, which involves free delivery to high-risk customers. Customers can use promo code "SPECIALDELIVERY" during checkout in communities where DoorDash fulfills Aisles Online delivery orders. The code can also be found on Hy-Vee's website.
Hy-Vee said the DoorDash promotion is available for any Aisles Online time slot. It will cover as much as 20,000 free deliveries.