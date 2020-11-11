SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A lane is closed at the I-55 southbound split to I-72 westbound due to a medical emergency.
State police said they and the Springfield Fire Department responded to the emergency Wednesday afternoon. The right lane is closed due to this situation and traffic is backing up.
Drivers are asked to slow down, move over and use caution when approaching the area.
