PARIS, Ill. (WAND) – Surveillance video from an FS gas station in Edgar County shows what appears to be a firefighter putting fuel in his private truck illegally using a fire department credit card.
The Edgar County Watchdogs provided the WAND News I-TEAM with the video which shows the firefighter making numerous stops in his truck at the station. The video was initially provided to the Vermilion Fire (Paris Fire Protection District) Department. The fire department board noticed increasing gas bills and unusual buying patterns on a department credit card.
Felony criminal charges have been filed against former firefighter Dale Colter. The charges are for theft. Court documents indicate the thefts took place in 2018 and 2019.
Exactly how much was stolen is likely in the thousands of dollars. John Kraft of the Edgar Country Watchdogs obtained a copy of a cashier's check from Colter made out to the fire protection district for $4,300 in attempt to reimburse the district for the fuel purchases.
Colter appeared in Edgar County Circuit Court in late January and was given until late February to obtain legal assistance. An attempt by WAND to reach Colter was unsuccessful.