SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State leaders are recommending Illinoisans take down bird feeders and bird baths due to the spread of avian influenza.
According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the EA H5N1 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is impacting some wild and domestic bird species. The removal of feeders and baths should last through May 31 or until HPAI infections in the Midwest subside. This especially applies to feeders and baths waterfowl may visit.
Leaders noted HPAI has not been detected in songbird species (passerines).
IDNR officials said wild birds will have ample food sources in the spring while bird feeders are taken down.
The following recommendations have been made public:
- Clean and rinse bird feeders and baths with a diluted bleach solution (nine parts water to one part bleach) and put away or clean weekly if they can’t be moved away from birds.
- Remove any bird seed at the base of bird feeders to discourage large gatherings of birds or other wildlife.
- Avoid feeding wild birds in close proximity to domestic flocks.
Officials want people to contact an IDNR district wildlife biologist if five or more deceased wild birds and found in one location. Click here for contact information. USDA Wildlife Services can also be reached by calling 1-866-487-3297.
IDNR leaders want all occurrences of deceased or sick bald eagles to be reported.
