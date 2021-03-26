DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Litter was a serious problem in Illinois last year --a multi-million dollar problem.
"6.1 million dollars -- that's the equivalent to resurfacing 30 miles worth of roads or purchasing 40 new maintenance trucks -- they plow snow in the winter which is very very important," IDOT Public Information Officer Paul Wappel said.
Wappel says littering is an unnecessary problem.
"It's a no win situation when there's any kind of trash thrown out of a vehicle," Wappel said.
Litter could be an even bigger issue in the state, if it wasn't for the thousands of volunteers of IDOT's Adopt-A-Highway program.
"The program saves us millions of dollars as well because unfortunately there are so much trash, so much litter on the sides of roads and highways. It's incredible and it doesn't need to happen," Wappel says.
The program was limited last year due to COVID-19, but IDOT expects Adopt-A-Highway to be back in full force with spring now here. The organization asks though -- to be on the lookout for volunteers on the side of the road picking up trash.
"Please we ask everyone to watch your speed -- be aware of your surroundings. We don't want anyone getting injured or even killed," Wappel said.
A plea to be safe and also to find a trash can to avoid littering.
"We're asking the public to please think before you throw -- don't throw that plastic container out, any liter any hamburger wrappers, french fry boxes anything at all," Wappel said.
So that surrounds in Illinois can stay green.
"We want the side of roads and highways to be clean -- to look clean because we are proud of the state of Illinois," Wappel said.
You can learn more about the Adopt-A-Highway program on IDOT's website.
