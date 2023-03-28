WINCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - IL-106 near Winchester will be shut down for several hours after a crash with injuries was reported there Tuesday morning.
Illinois State Police and emergency crews are on scene of a crash on IL-106 at OLD 36.
All Eastbound and Westbound traffic is shut down on IL-106 west of Winchester.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Moore Rd/Old Hwy Road from IL-106 west of the crash scene. Westbound traffic is being diverted from IL-106 to Old 36 into Winchester.
There is no more information about who was injured yet.
WAND News will update this story as police work to clear the scene.
