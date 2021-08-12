SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - IL-54 is back open in an area just northeast of Springfield after debris forced a closure.
Illinois State Police said the road was closed between Sangamon Avenue and Primrose Lane. The update saying the road had reopened was sent to media just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
