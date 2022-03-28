ILLINOIS (WAND) - A lawmaker who drove under the influence will have to serve time on probation.
State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago) will serve a year on conditional discharge, per our partners at WTAX Radio. Buckner had pleaded guilty in March.
He was found asleep at the wheel near the Capitol by police in March of 2019. At that time, he refused a Breathalyzer test and failed field sobriety tests, the station reported.
Buckner will not have to serve a 28-day jail sentence if he successfully completes probation.
Court records said Buckner has to pay $1,915 in fines and costs.
Buckner at one time played football for the University of Illinois.
