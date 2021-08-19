ILLINOIS (WAND) - A law requiring schools to teach contributions of people from different faith practices in history education has been signed by Gov. JB Pritzker.
State Sen. Laura Ellman (D-Naperville) sponsored Senate Bill 564, which the governor signed Thursday. The measure passed the Illinois House in late May after moving through the Senate in April.
The text of the bill says history education "shall include the contributions made to society by Americans of different faith practices, including, but not limited to, Muslim Americans, Jewish Americans, Christian Americans, Hindu Americans, Sikh Americans, Buddhist Americans, and any other collective community of faith that has shaped America."
“It’s our responsibility to ensure all Illinoisans feel represented in this state,” Ellman said. “That begins by making sure students learn about people like them in school.”
The new law also creates a new commemorative state holiday, recognizing Muhammad Ali on his birthday with Muhammad Ali Day on Jan. 17.
The new law takes effect immediately. See the full text in a PDF document attached to this story.
