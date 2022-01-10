CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illini legend Moe Gardner has been selected to enter the College Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2022.
Gardner is the 18th Illinois Fighting Illini player to enter the Hall. Past selections include, but are not limited to, Red Grange (1951 induction), Robert Zuppke (1951 induction), Dick Butkus (1983 induction), and Dana Howard (2018 induction).
Gardner's storied career included being arguably the best defensive tackle in the history of the Illini program. He was a two-time consensus All-American at Illinois and helped lead the Illini to three straight bowl games. He earned All-Big Ten honors in all four of his seasons from 1987-1990.
"My induction to the College Football Hall of Fame represents far more than my individual athletic ability or achievement," said Gardner. "As such, I'm at a loss for words after being given such an honor. At the core of my induction, is a communal journey that leaves me indebted to countless people throughout my life who have shown a loving grace that laid the foundation for my success on and off the field. My induction celebrates the unyielding lifelong support of my parents, Morris and Mynelle Gardner; they were my first coach and teacher, and Dr. Roberta Gardner my wife of thirty-two years, who continues to be my North Star.
"I would be remiss if I didn't single out specific thanks to the educators and coaches at Cathedral High School (Indianapolis), University of Illinois athletics staff, all my high School and collegiate teammates, my brother Derrick Brownlow, and coaches: Mike White, Bill Kollar, and Lou Tepper. Also, I would like to send a special shout out to my Illini heroes Claude "Buddy" Young and J.C. Caroline, two trailblazing players who paved the way for African American student-athletes."
