SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — You may be putting together a list of food you need from the grocery store this weekend, but getting groceries is a challenge for nearly one in four people in Illinois because they live in food deserts. A bill signed into law Friday could help every community get access to groceries.
More than 3 million Illinoisans live in a food desert. The new state law will invest $20 million into a grocery initiative to help grocery stores stay open and lift up local governments and independent grocers opening stores.
"Food insecurities can lead to type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease," said Sen. Christopher Belt (D-Swansea). "In short, what we eat is central to our health. This is why Senate Bill 850 was must-do legislation."
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will provide technical assistance, marketing, and support with operational costs for groups trying to open stores in food deserts. The Pritzker administration said DCEO can also help co-ops access capital funding to acquire land, facilities or equipment for future grocery stores.
"A number of these small enterprises are struggling to keep their doors open due to aging equipment and soaring maintenance costs with refrigerators and freezers sometimes decades old," Pritzker said. "Well, 20% of the Illinois grocery initiative will help these stores replace aging equipment with energy efficient alternatives."
The governor said this opportunity will help keep costs down and keep the grocery doors open for customers. Senate Bill 850 also requires DCEO to study food insecurity in urban and rural food deserts to better understand market declines, historical disparities, geographical trends, and potential policy solutions.
"With this significant legislation, we are not only expanding access to nutritious food, we are not only expanding economies," said Rep. Mary Beth Canty (D-Arlington Heights). "But we are also addressing root causes of violence, and that is something to be proud of."
Pritzker and DCEO Director Kristin Richards know the local leaders will want to apply for the grant funding as soon as possible. Although, Richards explained eligibility information for the Illinois grocery initiative will be released at a later date.
"We've too often seen large retail food chains leave these communities for greener pastures or what they think are greener pastures," Pritzker added. "The truth is a grocery store anchored in and run by people in the neighborhood is more likely to survive."
