Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Rain and wind. High 56F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy at times with occasional rain. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.