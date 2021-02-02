(WAND) – As temperatures grow increasingly colder, Illinois American Water reminds homeowners to be wary of frozen pipes.
Illinois American Water advises several preventive tips to help its customers ensure safe water service.
To help prevent pipes from freezing, they suggest allowing a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep pipes from freezing.
Customers should consider collecting the water for later use, such as watering indoor plants and more. The cost of a short-term trickle is much less costly than a repair to a burst pipe.
Another suggestion is to open cabinet doors to expose pipes. Opening cabinet doors expose pipes to warmer room temperatures.
Vice President of Operations Elizabeth Matthews said, "These two tips are most important. Not only do they help residents keep their home plumbing safe, but they also support our team in the field. Many times, when pipes freeze, customers will assume there is an issue with their water service and call our team to inspect. This can place demand on our team members who are working hard in the field to keep water flowing."
If in-home pipes do freeze, Illinois American Water says the best solution is to shut off the water immediately and not attempt to thaw frozen pipes unless the water is shut off. Freezing can often cause unseen cracks in pipes or joints.
It's also advised to apply heat to the frozen pipe by warming the air around it. Customers can use a hairdryer, space heater, or hot water.
Once pipes thaw, water should be turned on slowly, and pipes should be checked for cracks and leaks.
For more information about frozen pipe safety, visit illinoisamwater.com.
