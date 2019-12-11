GALENA, Ill. (WAND) – Business owners of a Galena bed and breakfast have come up with a new business venture as Illinois is only two weeks away from recreational marijuana.
The Aldrich Guest House will let residents smoke in a detached “potting shed.” They said the idea came after they learned about where residents could smoke marijuana.
Husbands Robert and Douglas Mahan own the Aldrich Guest House, according to NBC affiliate KWQC.
Its located in Galena, a popular tourist town surrounded by states like Wisconsin and Iowa where recreational marijuana is not legal.
“We had a group from Iowa that reached out,” Douglas said.
“Yeah they were very excited about it,” Robert said. “They were ready to make a reservation for January 1st.”
The husbands said they like to be on the forefront of new trends and lodging hospitality. So, the couple ordered a shed to allow guest to have a place to legally smoke. The shed is 12x12.
“We wanted to make it to where those who wanted to consume could without bothering or infringing on people who don’t want to engage with cannabis,” Robert said.
The shed will be equipped with modern amenities, including Wi-Fi and a TV.
“We’ve gotten a lot of reservations specifically because of it already,” Robert said. “And we haven’t even really announced it a lot yet. Legalization hasn’t actually taken effect. So, I think it’s going to be a really positive thing for us.”
The pot shed is listed on their website. They said they won’t sell marijuana, so the shed is legal to incorporate on their property. They’ve also already partnered with Galena dispensaries that plan to open in the spring.
Douglas and Robert said they are the first to incorporate this idea with a bed and breakfast in Illinois.
The use of the shed will be free for all bed and breakfast guests.