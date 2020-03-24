MAPLETON, Ill. (WAND) - A Caterpillar Inc. cast metals foundry has been temporarily shutdown, the company said on Tuesday.
They say the closure was due to customer demands in the oil and gas industry. The shutdown also includes the large engines manufacturing facility in Layfayette, Indiana.
"We are taking a variety of actions at our global facilities to align production with customer demand, including temporary facility shutdowns at the large engines manufacturing facility in Lafayette, IN and the cast metals foundry in Mapleton, IL locations due to decline in demand from customers in the Oil & Gas industry," a statement from Caterpillar Inc. said.
Last week Caterpillar said in a statement it would continue to operate amid the virus outbreak.
"Caterpillar continues to operate our Illinois facilities while adhering to the governor's executive order. Our employees' safety, health and well-being remain a top priority," the statement read.
It's not clear when the Mapleton facility will reopen.