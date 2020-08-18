Springfield, Ill (WAND) – A group of downstate Republicans joined other members of the GOP to call for a special session on ethics reform.
“We’ve allowed Illinois politicians to be for sale for way too long,” said State Representative Blaine Wilhour, (R) Beecher City, speaking at the Illinois State Capitol. “Almost every policy that comes out of the capitol behind us benefits big money special interests all at the detriment of Illinois taxpayers.”
Republicans are demanding ethics reform proposals be dealt with before the November 3, 2020 elections. Their calls come after criminal charges were filed in federal court against several lawmakers. And after House Speaker Mike Madigan was implicated, but not charged, in a bribery scheme involving utility giant ComEd.
“We see more spending and more taxes and more fees all the time just to continue to feed this monster,” stated State Rep. Brad Halbrook, (R) Shelbyville.
Democrats are considering ethics legislation which is not expected to be acted on until after the elections. Democrats control both the House and Senate.
