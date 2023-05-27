SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Fiscal Year 2024 budget passed out of the Illinois House shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The $50.6 billion spending plan features investments in education, childcare, healthcare, economic development, and public safety.
Senate Bill 250 includes $350 million for the evidence-based funding model for K-12 schools and $250 million to launch Gov. JB Pritzker's Smart Start Illinois plan to get more children in preschool and expand childcare services.
Democratic sponsors also included a $100 million increase in MAP grant funding to ensure anyone at or below the median income level can go to community college for free.
Democratic sponsors also say the proposal could invest $700 million into the pension stabilization fund and allocate $180 million to the state's rainy day fund ahead of the potential recession.
"When we look at this in its totality, we're walking the walk and we're talking the talk," said Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria). "We're making fiscally sound decisions. We're making the appropriate investments that we should be making in communities from cradle to the grave."
Although, House Republicans told the Chief Democratic Budgeteer that they wanted to see funding earmarked for the Invest in Kids program to help low-income children go to private schools. They also advocated for a $4 wage increase for direct support professionals who help people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. The Democratic budget proposal will provide DSPs with a $2.50 raise. Employees could receive their $2 raise at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1. However, the extra 50 cents would not be in place until January 1.
"The priorities are giving people just enough so you're not hurting them and then giving yourself stuff so you get re-elected," said Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville).
House Republicans also said they were disappointed Democrats didn't allow them to participate in the budget negotiations. The caucus stressed Friday afternoon that they wouldn't support one of the largest spending plans in state history.
House GOP Leader Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) told reporters that the $50.6 billion budget does not include funding to address the upcoming contract for AFSCME state employees, which could cost an estimated $200-$300 million.
Although, Gordon-Booth said this budget will impact every Illinoisan, regardless of their political party.
"If there's any smoke and mirrors, it's this design that it's either all or nothing - that if we don't do everything that everybody wants that somehow we're doing nothing," Gordon-Booth said. "You know that's a fallacy. You know that's not how this place works because the fact of the matter is you know the state can't afford that."
Republican leaders said they're upset that Democrats prioritized an expansion of healthcare for undocumented immigrants over funding for the state's most vulnerable.
"It's not your money. It's not my money," said House GOP Chief Budgeteer Norine Hammond (R-Macomb). "It's not Republican money and it's not Democrat money. It is the taxpayers' money of the state of Illinois and they deserve better."
House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch (D-Hillside) pushed back on the notion that Democrats had misplaced priorities for the FY24 spending plan. Welch said Democrats have delivered another fiscally responsible, balanced budget that puts hardworking Illinoisans first.
"With this budget, we're building a stronger economy and putting our state back on sound fiscal footing, while also making smart investments in priorities like education, healthcare, and local communities."
Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) said he is frustrated that Democrats did not allocate funding to address the budget error for the Illinois State Board of Education that could result in 12,000 kids losing access to after school care and summer programs. ISBE is asking the federal government for more COVID-19 relief funding to address the error, but Marron stressed that the state should take responsibility to keep those programs running.
"That means locally in Vermilion County, our after school programs that our disadvantaged children are counting on, those programs are going to be cut by $800,000 in the next fiscal year," Marron explained. "Three districts are gonna have to close their programs and it's going to amount to about 50 layoffs."
The Pritzker administration told WAND News that ISBE plans to use nearly $12.5 million in Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief dollars to help current 21st Century Community Learning Centers grantees. However, Press Secretary Jordan Abudayyeh said school districts not receiving grants were already notified that they will have to use other local funding options to keep their after school programs open.
"ISBE has admitted their fault on this. That agency is hand-picked by Governor Pritzker. His lack of accountability on this issue continues to be astounding and an incredible disservice to downstate taxpayers," Marron stressed. "He is choosing to continue to shortchange us and undercut promises all the while introducing a $50.6 billion dollar spending plan that includes $18 million in ISBE dollars for Democrat pet projects - funds that could instead be used to cover existing promises he made."
The GOP caucus also noted that lawmakers will receive another pay raise under this spending plan. Legislators will make nearly $90,000 if Pritzker approves the proposal.
Senate Bill 250 passed out of the House on a partisan 73-38 vote and the spending plan now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk. The governor quickly released a statement celebrating the House passing the spending plan.
"My thanks to Speaker Welch, Leader Jehan Gordon-Booth, and all the members of the House who voted today to advance our fifth balanced budget," Pritzker stated. "This budget reaffirms our shared commitment to fiscal responsibility while making transformative investments in the children and families of Illinois that will be felt for years to come."
Pritzker plans to sign the budget as soon as possible. He noted that the plan will make childcare and education more accessible, healthcare more affordable, and the state's business and economic position even stronger.
