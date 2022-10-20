SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to an announcement from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, their Safe2Help program has received 873 public interactions in its first year.
The program is a free, information sharing platform that is available around the clock. In the absence of a trusted adult, students can access the platform via phone, text, and web to share school safety issues in a confidential environment.
“The Safe2Help program is designed to help school-age children who experience bullying, mental health struggles, or those who see signs of potential drug use or violence in someone else,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “The numbers prove that this program is indeed necessary.”
There are several ways that students from kindergarten through high school can reach out to Safe2Help:
• Call 1-844-4SAFEIL (723345)
• Text SAFE2 (72332)
• Online at https://app.safe22helpil.com/
• Email HELP@Safe2HelpIL.com
• Download the Safe2HelpIL app
“Our schools must be places where our young people feel safe and connected,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “Safe2Help is a welcome safety tool that can help us prevent tragedies like the mass shootings in Highland Park and Uvalde, protect students from bullying, and connect struggling students with mental health support. I encourage all of our school leaders to continue raising awareness about Safe2Help among students, so each and every student knows they have a confidential way to share information with trusted adults.”
IEMA School Safety Policy Advisor Samantha Kanish, who coordinates Safe2Help in Illinois, said, “Safe2Help Illinois is an important resource for students as it empowers them to seek help for themselves or a friend in a safe and confidential environment.”
With the release of Public Act 102-0416 that went into effect July 1 of this year, Safe2Help Illinois or a local suicide prevention resource number is required to go on the back of any issued student identification cards, student handbooks, and any student planner that is custom printed and distributed for students in grades 6 through 12.
Since the program’s launch, Safe2Help Illinois’ top reports have been bullying (18.1%), suicidal ideation as reported by another student (4.7%), and possession and/or use of drugs which include vaping (5.2%).
These are important issues to address. According to the National 4-H Council, 70 percent of teens have experience struggles with mental health. According to a 2020 Harris Poll, 42% of teens admit they’ve been leaning into their vices (e.g. unhealthy food, vaping) and unhealthy coping mechanisms to deal with the impact of COVID-19. Finally, an Illinois Department of Human Services Survey in 2020 found suicide is the third leading cause of death of Illinois youth ages 10-19.
More information on the Safe2Help Illinois program can be found at safe2helpil.com.
