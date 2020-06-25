SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – After weeks of a statewide shutdown and restrictions, the state of Illinois is preparing to move into phase four of the five-phase Restore Illinois plan.
As the state prepares to advance, it is getting national attention for the response taken to combat the virus. According to Fortune, Illinois is just one of seven states where there is a strong decrease in COVID-19 cases. All of them have some sort of restrictions in place.
"You did it,” Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said. “Illinois is being touted across the country of getting it right."
According to state officials, new cases are down 76% from seven-weeks ago. Deaths are down 65-percent from the height of the deaths six-weeks ago. Ezike credits the people of Illinois.
"You did it with those three W's,” she said. “Washing your hands. Wearing your face coverings and watching you distance.”
State officials said if Illinoisans don’t continue to practice social distancing and wearing face coverings, those numbers could change.
"The virus has not been eradicated and the virus persists,” she said. “We do not have a vaccine or a highly effective treatment that is available."
That is something states like Texas and Florida are dealing with. After a plateau, they reopened and are now dealing with record-number cases.
"We are opening in opening in limited capacity,” Ezike said. “We want to be able to measure the effects and then increase the capacity as the data tell us 'yea, we're good.'"
Officials say they will continue to monitor the number of cases in the state and will make changes if needed.
"The goal is to move ever close to the restoration of activities and business that can be done in a safe and healthy fashion,” Gov. JB Pritzker said.
In phase four, people can start gathering in groups of 50 people or fewer, restaurants can start seating people indoors and gyms and fitness centers can reopen with capacity limits. Zoos and museums can also reopen with 25% capacity, and movie theaters can reopen with restrictions.
