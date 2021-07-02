SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A weekly COVID-19 report from Illinois said the state had 2,120 new cases and 54 new deaths since June 25.
Vaccination rates continue to climb, as the state reports almost 72 percent of Illinois adults have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Over 56 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Illinois has administered 12,648,167 vaccines as of Friday. The seven day rolling average of vaccines administered daily at that time was 41,150. Since June 25, there were 288,050 vaccine doses reported to have been administered in Illinois.
On July 2, IDPH reported a total of 1,392,552 COVID-19 cases, including 23,245 deaths in 102 state counties. The age range of cases extends from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since June 25, labs reported 234,527 specimens for a total of 25,868,855.
As of Thursday night, 424 Illinois individuals were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 97 were in the ICU and 35 patients with the virus were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-state statewide positivity for cases as a percentage of total tests from June 25 to July 1 is 0.9 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 25 to July 1 is 1.1. percent.
“Celebrate the Fourth of July holiday weekend while exercising appropriate caution,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “While many events are outside, it is still important for unvaccinated people to take precautions and, when necessary, avoid large crowds where social distancing is not possible. For indoor events, unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks, and vaccinated individuals may choose to do so as well as the more virulent strain of COVID-19, Delta variant, increases in Illinois.”
