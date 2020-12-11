SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fair is announcing its grandstand lineup for 2021.
Acts include Toby Keith, George Thorogood, and more.
Tickets will go on sale Dec. 15.
The lineup that has been announced so far is:
- Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Saturday, Aug. 14
- Toby Keith with Craig Morgan, Sunday, Aug. 15
- The Traveling Salvation Show (Tribute to Neil Diamond), Monday, Aug. 16
- Chris Young with Ingrid Andress & Payton Smith, Tuesday, Aug. 17
- Badflower with TBA, Thursday, Aug. 19
- Kelsea Ballerini with Kyle Morgan and Chapel Hart, Friday, Aug. 20
- George Thorogood with 38 Special, Sunday, Aug. 22
Remaining acts will be announced soon.
