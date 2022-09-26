SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois State Police is offering active shooter situation training to law enforcement agencies across the state. The tactics taught in this train-the-trainer course are meant to prevent active shooter situations and save lives in the event that one does happen.
“Both state and local law enforcement officers are the first on scene in active shooter situations and need to be ready to take action, stop the killer, and save lives,” said ISP Director, Brendan F. Kelly. “Our goal is to share our expertise and provide the best training possible to law enforcement so officers across Illinois have the skills needed to quickly and safely resolve these situations.”
To date, ISP has certified 118 local law enforcement officers as rapid deployment instructors who are now able to train officers in their own agencies. Law enforcement agencies can register for the training at https://forms.office.com/g/xzuwn0WB9i.
