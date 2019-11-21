(WAND) - An Illinois teen was charged with a hate crime after police say they posted a Craigslist ad for a “slave for sale.” The ad pictured a black classmate.
A male teen from Naperville is facing two counts of a hate crime and one count of disorderly conduct. The teen appeared in juvenile court on Wednesday.
On Nov. 14, the student took a photo of his black classmate at school and posted it online with the caption, “Slave for sale (Naperville),” according to officials. The post also included a racial slur. Police learned of the post four days after it went up.
"The allegations against the juvenile in this case are beyond disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said. “Hate crimes have no place in our society and will not be tolerated in DuPage County.”
Naperville police Chief Robert Marshall called the post “despicable” and “extremely offensive.” Marshall thanked the school for investigating the matter.