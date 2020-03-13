ILLINOIS (WAND) - All 10 Illlinois casinos are required to shut down for two weeks due to the coronavirus.
The Illinois Gaming Board said it told each casino gaming operations must be suspended for 14 days beginning at midnight on March 16.
"The public health of patrons, casino employees, IGB staff and others is of paramount importance," the board said in a press release. "The board is continuously monitoring developments and will update licensees and the public as frequently as possible."
The order to close casinos is attached to this story in a PDF document.