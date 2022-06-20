DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Insect experts warn of an increase in American Dog Ticks in Illinois.
While we usually see ticks outside, this particular species has been making its way into homes and cars to escape the heat. This increase has people worried about potential exposures to tick-borne diseases.
Dr. Rebecca Lee Smith, and Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, said, “Lyme disease is carried by the black-legged tick, but we actually have four different ticks that can carry diseases in the state of Illinois, and black legged ticks can carry more than one disease”
There are a few resources you can use if you see a tick, or want information about ticks in your area.
Dr. Smith recommended “The Tick App” which allows you to submit a photo of a tick and identifies what species it is.
Illinois also has it’s own website, titled the “Illinois Tick Surveillance Map.” This site is updated frequently and allows you to learn which ticks are in your area and what diseases they may carry.
Dr. Holly Tuten, an Associate Research Scientist at the UIUC INHS Medical Entomology Lab, says that being prepared is an important way to avoid catching anything from a tick. “It’s a quick web search away: how to remove a tick.” Tuten said, “You can even read about it now so that you know what you need to do if you find one and you're prepared.”
If you feel any symptoms of sickness in the month following a tick bite, make sure to seek medical attention and provide your doctor with information on where and when you were bitten.
