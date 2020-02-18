DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A sexual assault investigation led police to search for a driver who they said was a witness.
Clarence A. Ballard, 47, is accused of taking a child from his car to a room at Sandy's Motel on Feb. 1, where police said he sexually assaulted her while recording the act on his cell phone. He had asked for a motel room "in the back", according to sworn statements.
Detectives said the victim, a female minor, was able to flee the motel room at one point and flag down a female driver, who she had a brief conversation with. According to authorities, Ballard approached the car and took the victim back with him.
This driver is the witness police are looking for. Authorities have released descriptive details about the victim, saying she is black, 5-foot-1, weighs about 120 pounds and has long, black hair that was braided at the time. On Feb. 1, detectives said she had on a white shirt with a floral print, blue jeans and a navy blue jacket.
Sworn statements said the victim was able to eventually get away from Ballard after the assault. He took her from the motel to a wooded area, according to officers, where she left the car and ran before flagging down another driver. Police were then called to the area.
Ballard is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery, driving under the influence and eight other counts.
Click here for more of WAND-TV's past coverage of the Ballard case.