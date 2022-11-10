SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Income eligibility guidelines have been released from the Illinois State Board of Education for the the Child and Adult Care Food Program.
Child care/adult day care facilities that participate in the program must provide free meals to qualified individuals in their care. Facilities enrolled in the program get reimbursed for the meals that they provide.
ISBE said that 46 millions meals were served through the CACFP initiative last year.
“We are very proud to administer the CACFP program at ISBE, and we thank our many program sponsors that contribute to the healthy growth and development of young children with meals and snacks,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala.
The Department of Aging administers the adult portion of CACFP in Illinois.
Income guidelines for the program can be found below as well as ISBE's website.
