(WAND) - The Illinois State Police recently opened its fourth Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) Kiosk for people to apply for and update their FOID card and Concealed Carry License.
The Metro East now has a kiosk located in District 11 headquarters to help people without access to online devices or who are experiencing difficulties online.
Illinois residents can visit one of four kiosks around the state to get assistance.
“The Illinois State Police has worked diligently to improve FOID and CCL customer service by setting up kiosk locations where people can get in-person assistance, and by working to eliminate backlogs,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Currently, ISP is able to process all new applications within the state-mandated time frames.”
Current locations and hours of service include:
Metro East Illinois
Illinois State Police District 11, 1100 Eastport Plaza, Collinsville, IL 62234
Regular Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Northern Illinois
Illinois State Police District 5, 16648 Broadway St., Lockport, IL 60441
Regular Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. –11:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.–4:00 p.m.
Central Illinois
Illinois State Police Central Headquarters, 801 S 7th St, Springfield, IL 62703
Regular Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois
Illinois State Police District 13, 1391 S Washington St, Du Quoin, IL 62832
Regular Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
All hours are subject to change.
The following is a list of services these kiosks provide:
- Assistance with submitting name/address changes, renewals, and new applications online
- Taking a photo and uploading it to the application
- Assistance with correcting rejected applications
- A publicly accessible computer will be available to complete online applications and make updates to existing accounts.
Representatives from the Office of Firearms Safety will NOT be available at the Kiosks to assist customers with their revoked cards and denied applications.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.