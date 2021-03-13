SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police said one person was killed when a car and semi-truck collided Friday night in Springfield.
The crash happened on Old Route 54/Sangamon Avenue at Camp Butler Road around 9 p.m.
A 25-year-old woman from Petersburg was killed in the crash.
Police said the woman was driving an Oldsmobile Alert west on Camp Butler Rd.
A semi driven by 47-year-old Thomas A. Maramba of Jacksonville, Illinois, was traveling north on Illinois 54.
ISP said the woman did not stop at the red light at the intersection of Camp Butler Rd. and Illinois 54 and was struck on the driver's side by the semi.
The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
The semi driver was not injured.
The woman's identity has not yet been released as next of kin are being notified.
Traffic was shut down following the crash, but all lanes have since reopened.
