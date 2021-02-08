CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)– The Illinois State Police released the number of citations given during a seatbelt enforcement campaign in Champaign County.
The Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols consisted of additional patrol coverage, focussing on enforcing seat belt safety.
A total of 27 safety belt citations and nine written warnings were issued in Champaign County so far in February.
ISP continues to enforce the Click it or Ticket Campaign by reminding motorists that safety belts and child restraint devices save lives.
This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.