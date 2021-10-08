BLOOMINGTON, III (WAND) - Emotions ran high as Illinois State University hosts a Memorial for their fallen graduate student, Jelani "JJ" Day.
“Jelani is missed so very much. His presence is missed so very much," Carmen Bolden Day, Jelani's mom, says as she holds back tears speaking at the Memorial. Jelani was a graduate student at ISU studying Speech Pathology.
The Bolden-Day family spoke at the memorial, thanking the community for. being a part of Jelani's celebration of life. "Thank you for realizing that Jelani is important to not to us but to everybody." Bolden-Day says. Hundreds of ISU students, the Black Student Union and the University's Multicultural Center were in attendance. The Multicultural center hosted the event and collected cards, flowers and other condolence gifts for the Bolden-Day family.
"Jelani is someone you will never forget and I wont let you forget him," Jelani's mom says at the Memorial. "He made his presence known where he was. if you would’ve met him, you would've liked him."
ISU Students speaking up as well, those who knew Jelani and those who did not, saying Jelani had truly made a deep and permanent impact on their campus. Kamil Freirson says,"Jelani’s name and legacy should continue to live on in this university. Jelani changed our campus, Jelani changed our community, Jelani changed our world." Another student saying, "We stuck gold by having Jelani on our campus."
ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy chimes in as well, saying, "I'm hoping this evening, we lean on one another, we will find strength and support with those we love within our Redbird community and for Jelani’s family."
Jelani's father, Seve Day, speaking as well, reminding Jelani's graduate classmates to succeed in Jelani's name. "I put this all on you be great. Be great speech pathologists, carry open his legacy. Graduate with honors."
Classmates that sat beside him saying Jelani's name is forever engraved, "His story will impact the lives of young individuals across the nation Jelani day will not be forgotten." Amanda Regez says. She also mentions never forgetting how special and funny Jelani was in class.
Together, the ISU Community pledges to continue fighting for justice. One student says, "We pray justice will be swift and thorough and we will be praying until justice comes." While the Bolden-Day family pledges to lead the way. "We need things posted on social media we are going to need you to share everything." Carmen says. "We stand here today because we are going to find justice for Jelani Day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.