DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Tuesday, two men were arrested in connection to the disappearance of Norma Crutchfield.
The 41-year-old mother of 2 was reported missing by family in November 2020. Since her disappearance, family hasn't given up hope that they would find her.
However, their fears turned into reality when Decatur Police arrested Troy Slaw, 45, and Chase Freeman, 23, in connection to her disappearance.
She was a good person, still is," Ryan Blankenship, Crutchfield's cousin, told WAND News. "She had a good heart."
In a police sworn statement, the day after her death, Freeman spoke to authorities about what happened to the 41-year-old. He said Slaw had stabbed Crutchfield in the chest, dismembered her body and then she put in a garbage can.
"It was pure evil to do what they did," said Blakenship.
On Wednesday, Judge Rodney Forbes set Slaw's bond at $5 million. Blankenship was in the courtroom as Slaw stood before the judge and details were read about the arrest.
"I wanted to make eye contact with him when he came into the courtroom just so he knew I was there," Blankenship said.
Decatur police said they have not found Crutchfield's body.
While arrests have been made in the case, Crutchfield's family said they will never have closure because they do not know where her body is.
"I've been thinking about that for year and a half and I hoped she would pop up," Blankenship said.
The case remains open and under investigation by the Decatur Police Department. Crutchfield's family commended the department for their work in the case and making the arrests.
