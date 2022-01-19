CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Fresh into the new year, Champaign will see the opening of the first in the area Jersey Mike's Subs shop.
Known for its freshly sliced and grilled subs, Jersey Mike's Subs will soon be located and open for business at 1712 W. Springfield Ave., in Champaign, starting January 21.
A grand opening ceremony and fundraiser event will be held by franchise owner Scott Miller, Wednesday, January 26 to Sunday, January 30 in support of the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club.
Customers with a special fundraising coupon can make a minimum $3 contribution to the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.
“I can still remember my first ever Jersey Mike’s sandwich while studying at Purdue University in 2004. Seventeen years later, I am so excited to bring this amazing brand to the Champaign area,” said Miller. “We are beyond thrilled to not only serve food, but to serve the community on a philanthropic level. We are proud to be partnering with the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club and look forward to further investing in this community.”
Takeout orders can be made in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app.
Delivery will also be available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.
The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at (217) 903-0062.
