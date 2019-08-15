CHICAGO (WAND) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is not seeking re-election for a seventh term for 2022, according to two sources close to him.
A spokesman for White told NBC Chicago the revelation wasn't new and that White "said it when he was re-elected last time" in 2018. White, 85, reiterated his decision at the Illinois State Fair on Wednesday, with Politico Illinois reporting that he called his current term his "last tour of duty" but adding that he had no plans to step down before his term ends.
White has said in previous election cycles he would retire, before he changed his mind.
He easily won re-election in 2018, after once again saying in an meeting with the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board that his next term would be his last.
First elected in 1998, White is the longest serving secretary of state in Illinois' history.