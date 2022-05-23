DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A judge has ruled that construction on a casino in Danville can resume.
A Coles County judge denied a temporary restraining order sought by a neighboring property owner to block the building permits issued by the city.
Illinois 5th Circuit Court Judge Mark Bovard denied the temporary restraining order that was requested by Mervis Industries, whose property abuts the planned Gold Nugget Danville Casino.
The judge ruled Mervis “has failed to show that it will suffer irreparable harm if the TRO is not entered at this time.”
Construction on the casino started in April after the Illinois Gaming Board gave unanimous approval on March 12 for the $100 million project.
“Had Mervis been successful in its quest to revoke building permits and prevent the City of Danville from issuing new permits, it would have stalled construction of the $100 million project,” said attorney Austin Zimmer of the Berwyn-based Del Galdo Law Group, LLC, which is representing the city. “The court found our arguments – that Mervis could show no harm to its property – persuasive and denied the temporary restraining order.”
“The City of Danville followed its established zoning review and approval process when it approved the zoning for the Gold Nugget Danville Casino,” said Zimmer. “We are convinced that the court will find that the necessary and proper actions were taken by the City.”
