DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The lawyer of Jim Root confirmed with WAND News Friday night that the judge has ruled that Jim Root had the most votes in the 2018 Macon County Sheriff's race.
Root's lawyer, John Fogarty, confirmed Root won by 16 votes over Antonio Brown.
Court documents signed by Judge Anna Benjamin read "Petitioner, Jim Root, is hereby declared the winner of the 2018 election of Macon County Sheriff."
Brown told WAND News on Saturday he plans to appeal the judge’s ruling.
“We are disappointed with the ruling. We will be filing an appeal hoping for a speedy ruling. We believe that all early votes that were in the presence of the County Clerk should be counted. I believe that your vote is your voice and they should count,” Brown said.
Brown was originally named sheriff in November of 2018 which lead to a 30 month battle over contested votes. Brown currently holds the role of Sheriff until Jim Root is officially sworn in as Macon County Sheriff. No word yet on when Root is planned to be sworn in.
The judge heard all the arguments and applied the legal precedents she needs to apply to make the decision. Some arguments she agreed with others she did not.
The two found ballots, however, we not counted in the judge's final decision, according to the lawyer of Jim Root.
On November 20, 2018, the Macon County Clerk announced Tony "Chubby" Brown as the winner of the 2018 Macon County Sheriff's Race with a one vote win over Republican candidate Jim Root.
