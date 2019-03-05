DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department has closed the Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurant after they failed to correct health factors in a previous inspection.
KFC at Pershing Road was cited on Feb. 1 for multiple issues, including cookies stored “below an active and severely soiled vent”, grease build-up below or behind all equipment and pooling water on the floor of the restaurant. The report says walls and ceilings were “soiled with grease and debris."
MCHD returned to the location for their 30 day follow up to find issues were not fixed.
They noted that there was grease buildup below and behind all equipment on the cooking line and prep-line. There were also tiles missing from the kitchen floor prep area.
MCHD said due to the failure to correct food borne illness risk factors the restaurant will be closed at this time.