DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - The internet has been shown to have a very dangerous side for kids and teens. Lawmakers have been working to push back against big tech and social media company leaders to make their apps and sites safer for that age group.
"Children are the first ones that want to jump on social media, they love the video, they love the engagement, they love all these things," said Robert Stern, social media expert and CEO of the Social Leader. Which is why more light has been shed on the downfalls of social media when it comes to kids and teens.
Instances with dangerous acts tied to kids' online profiles have gotten more light. In addition, the algorithms on big social media companies like Instagram have proven to be harmful to young people. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn introduced a bipartisan safety act to put more safety into place.
"There have been instances where kids have been harmed, where they've been stalked because they put out where they're gonna be, or they're gonna say where they're going to be, and people will show up unannounced, whether it's an adult, another kid...," Stern said.
This bill would hold big tech accountable for dangerous algorithms.
Tech companies would have a "duty of care" to protect kids from content promoting self-harm, suicide, eating disorders, and sexual exploitation. But social media leader CEO says this should be a 50-50 effort between legislation like this and families themselves.
"Parents need to know what's going on with their kids on social media. Too many parents don't get involved with their kids on social media. And they really should," Stern said. He suggests following your child on their social media platforms and making social media an open conversation.
