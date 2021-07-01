CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Fighting Illini men's basketball star Kofi Cockburn has entered the transfer portal, WAND News has learned.
A team spokesperson confirmed the news with the station.
Cockburn, who was a sophomore in the 2020-21 season, was named a consensus NCAA Second-Team All American. He was named to the Wooden Award All-American Team.
He averaged 17.7 points per game in his sophomore season.
Cockburn could return to Illinois if he decides he doesn't like his transfer options.
